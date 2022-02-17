Just Released

JOHNSTON ROTARY CLUB OFFERS FREE PINTS!

Hospital blood supplies have dwindled, so the Johnston Rotary Club and the Johnston Hy-Vee store have teamed up to provide “Pints for Pints”. All who donate a pint of blood at City Hall on April 2nd will receive a free pint of Hy-Vee Chinese as a thank you.

Donating blood is safe, simple, and it saves lives. It takes just one hour to make a lifesaving blood donation, which will impact the lives of up to three different hospital patients. Give a Pint, Receive a Pint!

Give your lifesaving gift at the following blood drive:

Johnston Rotary Community Blood Drive, Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM at City Hall, 6221 Merle Hay Road

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend, family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.