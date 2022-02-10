Just Released

Holmes Murphy Announces Brooks Deibele as Enterprise Sales Leader, Employee Benefits

Industry leader to provide key experience and insight, building on this growing area at Holmes Murphy

Minneapolis, MN – February 10, 2022 – Holmes Murphy has promoted Brooks Deibele to Enterprise Sales Leader, where he previously held the position of Regional Market Leader for the company’s Minneapolis Employee Benefits team.

As a well-known name across the insurance industry and the Minneapolis/St. Paul community, Deibele brings nearly 20 years of experience working with clients and in leadership. Previously, Deibele was recognized with the Holmes Murphy Employee Benefits Sales Leadership award and was recognized as Holmes Murphy’s top sales producer throughout the company in 2020. He has also been named to Holmes Murphy’s Brokerage Services Leadership team, which oversees the entire Employee Benefits and Property Casualty Sales and Services for the company.

“In his tenure at Holmes Murphy, Brooks has consistently been one of the top performers in our organization and at the same time helped build a high performing, results-driven team in Minneapolis.” said Charisse Vaughn, Holmes Murphy Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “His strong relationships, expertise, and care are all on display in his work with our clients and in attracting top talent to our organization. We are excited about broadening his leadership to all of our Holmes Murphy markets.”

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy in 2019, Deibele spent a combined 16 years working at UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Minnesota. As the President of the Commercial Markets business at BCBS MN, Brooks was a member of the executive leadership team and oversaw all segments of the employer business. His depth of expertise and ability to drive strategy for various clients and segments brings a unique understanding and experience to his role in sales leadership.

Holmes Murphy is excited to see how Deibele excels within this new role in leadership, and we know he will have a positive impact on Holmes Murphy’s clients and in the communities we serve.