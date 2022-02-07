Just Released

Des Moines-Area Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Bank Iowa $500 Spirit of Chandy Scholarship

Applications accepted now through March 25, 2022

(Des Moines, Iowa – Feb. 7, 2022) — For the ninth year, Bank Iowa is offering graduating high school seniors in the Des Moines area an opportunity to apply for the Spirit of Chandy Scholarship. Bank Iowa annually awards up to twenty $500 scholarships to commendable high school students across the state.

The scholarship is a tribute to Bank Iowa co-founder Harry Barr’s daughter, Chandy Barr Clanton, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 36 while piloting her aerobatic plane during a training flight. Clanton was a successful businesswoman, competitive athlete, talented pilot and a beloved mother of two sons.

“Chandy’s zest for life and her drive to be the very best is a great example for students, especially to high school seniors looking to take the next step in their education,” said Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge. “Bank Iowa is honored to provide Iowa students with an opportunity to get to learn about Chandy through her work and passions, as well as support to students across the state.”

To learn more about Chandy Clanton, watch this Bank Iowa video.

Scholarship applicants must be pursuing higher education at an accredited university or college and complete an essay describing personal strengths, as well as education and career goals. Past scholarship winners, of which there are now more than 120 students, each displayed sound academic achievement, strength of character, leadership ability and participation in community activities, such as swimming, biking, running and flying––a few of the interests Chandy passionately pursued.

The application deadline is March 25, 2022, and recipients will be announced in May.

To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.bankiowa.bank/about-us/spirit-of-chandy-scholarship.