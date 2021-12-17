Just Released

Tafta to Lead Community Nutrition, Meals on Wheels Outreach

Tafta to Lead Community Nutrition, Meals on Wheels Outreach WesleyLife, the region’s most comprehensive not-for-profit provider of health and well-being services for older adults, has announced that Frank Tafta will become the organization’s Director of Community Nutrition effective later this month.

“We are called to serve greater numbers of older adults through our Meals on Wheels program than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome adirector with Frank’s vision for the future of our program,” Janet Simpson, Vice President of Network Operations for WesleyLife, said. “Frank’s passion for serving older adults, wealth of nutrition-based experience, and creativity position him to be tremendously effective in this role.”

Tafta has served WesleyLife for the past four years as Director of Food and Beverage for Hearthstone, a WesleyLife Community for Healthy Living in Pella. He joined Hearthstone from Tassel Ridge Winery in Leighton, Iowa, where he served as Executive Chef. Prior to that, he served in a similar role for the Hotel Ottumwa.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in hospitality from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an applied food science degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis.

In his new role, Tafta will oversee and grow the WesleyLife Meals on Wheels program in Central Iowa, leading the charge as WesleyLife continues to combat food insecurity and enhance the program’s reach and visibility in the Metro and beyond. Tafta’s first day in his new role is Dec. 20.