Just Released

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Receives Grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa received a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to fund two mobile Maker Spaces to support STEM programming.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) is a nonprofit organization that serves 2,600 youth within the Des Moines community. The vision of BGCCI Clubs is to provide an experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through the doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship and living a healthy lifestyle.

With the Variety grant and the acquisition of mobile Maker Spaces, Club staff has turned any space into a STEM classroom. Maker Spaces aim to develop a variety of skills including: critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and innovation. These skills, combined with exposure to STEM careers, motivate students to pursue high-demand careers.

“At BGCCI, we provide STEM education opportunities for Club members multiple days per week,” says Monica Post, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa STEM Coordinator. “These Maker Spaces provide new curricula as well as boost our STEM program’s five modules: Energy and Electricity, Engineering Design, Food Chemistry, and Science of Sports. It’s the perfect way to add STEM programming to any classroom and enhance learning.”

Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children. For more information on Variety grants and programs please visit www.varietyiowa.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa provides kids and teens in our community with a safe, supportive environment, structured programs, and caring staff role models. Our highly educated and trained professionals at our eight area club locations give 2,600 members the resources and guidance to graduate high school on time with a plan for the future. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa’s programs help young people achieve academic success, model good character & citizenship, and live healthy lifestyles. Fore more information, visit www.bgcci.org.