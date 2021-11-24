Just Released

Chow’s Winter Classic, Jan. 13-16, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines; features a dual meet between the Iowa State Cyclones and Temple Owls

West Des Moines, IA – Chow’s Gymnastics Booster Club will host more than 1,500 gymnasts from around the country for the 19th Annual Chow’s Winter Classic, Jan. 13-16, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. The event will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup. In addition, Chow’s is bringing college gymnastics to Des Moines with the inaugural Spieth America Winter Classic Cup, presented by Hy-Vee, featuring the Iowa State Cyclones and Temple University.

The four-day Winter Classic meet will feature gymnasts competing in USAG Levels 3-10 and Xcel. A junior and senior level 10 competitor will qualify for the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup.

New this year, Chow’s will host the Spieth America Winter Classic Cup, presented by Hy-Vee, featuring a dual meet between the Iowa State Cyclones and Temple Owls.

‘I am really excited that ISU Gymnastics was selected to compete at the inaugural Spieth America Winter Classic Cup,’ said Jay Ronayne, Iowa State Head Gymnastics Coach. ‘Bringing high level NCAA Gymnastics to Des Moines is something that we have been hoping to do for a long time and now we have that opportunity. I anticipate this event will be a first-class showcase of some of the best collegiate gymnastics in the country.’

All participating Winter Classic gymnasts will be given a free ticket to attend the dual meet on Saturday evening. A limited number of tickets will be sold through the event website beginning Dec. 3.

“We are honored and excited to be selected as the official equipment supplier to the Collegiate Winter Classic in Des Moines, Iowa,” said Brent Paulsen, Managing Director of Spieth America. “Collegiate gymnastics being the bedrock of high-level competitive gymnastics and Spieth America’s values of bringing product innovation in support of athlete’s health and well-being is a perfect combination. This partnership is further evidence that Spieth America is the choice of the best coaches and athletes, who all have the desire to grow the great sport of gymnastics in a safe and supportive environment.”

To learn more about the Chow’s Winter Classic and Spieth America Winter Classic Cup, presented by Hy-Vee, visit www.ChowsGymMeets.com.