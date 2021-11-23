Just Released

Ankeny Art Center Proudly Presents: 2021 Members Show

Beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Ankeny Art Center will host its annual Members Show. This year’s exhibit will feature photography taken by art center member. Awards will be given to Best in Show and Best in Category. Join in the celebration of these local talents at the reception on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

Receptions at the Ankeny Art Center offers free wine and cheese, along with the opportunity to chat with the artists and experience an evening of culture with new people. Best of all, these artist receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public.

The show will be available for viewing beginning Dec. 7 and running through Jan. 19 during normal business hours at the Ankeny Art Center. Ankeny Art Center is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Thursday 4-7 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 am – noon. All gallery shows are free and open to the public. Masks are required. Ankeny Art Center is located in Ankeny at 520 S.W. Ordnance Road.