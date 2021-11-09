Just Released

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks Coming to Muscatine Art Center

This beautiful, inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open on November 16, 2021.

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks is coming to the Muscatine Art Center. The exhibition runs from Nov. 16 through Feb. 20 and explores animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and humankind’s relationship with nature.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear, from protecting an animal’s habitat to planting a garden or using a bike instead of a car.

Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humankind and the natural world.

Most importantly, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and to inspire them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Image Exhibitions shared, “Image Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Muscatine. The messages in the exhibition about our connections to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”

Come explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO bricks, open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. Information is available at www.muscatineartcenter.org. Members of Friends of the Muscatine Art Center are invited to preview the exhibition on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Nov. 13 and 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Ave. in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing over 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting our exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. With decades of diverse experience in the museum and entertainment industries, Imagine Exhibitions consistently develops exhibitions that educate and excite while exceeding attendance goals. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About Sean Kenney

Sean Kenney is an award-winning artist who uses LEGO pieces as a medium for contemporary sculpture, portraiture, and commercial art. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in the field and is a founding member of several global programs that aim to encourage and support this emerging art form. Millions of people have visited his exhibitions, he has authored 9 children’s books, and The LEGO Group collaborated with him as an official partner for 14 years. Sean’s work has been acclaimed by The New York Times, PBS Arts, BBC Arts, and Vogue, and he continues to create every day at his studio in Brooklyn. www.seankenney.com