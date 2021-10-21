Just Released

Grand Opening of Tallgrass Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company (TTC) and the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Tallgrass Theatre Company’s new performing arts venue in West Des Moines located at 2019 Grand Ave.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Details: Please join in celebrating the opening of Tallgrass Theatre Company’s new performing arts venue in West Des Moines. Enjoy networking and hearing a few words from the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, invited community stakeholders and members of Tallgrass Theatre Company. The ribbon cutting will follow announcements that begin at 4:45 p.m. Tours of the venue will be available following the ceremony.

This event will be in-person and indoors. Masks are highly encouraged for all in attendance regardless of vaccination status.

Ceremony: Wednesday, Nov. 17 – 4:30-6:30pm

Location: 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines