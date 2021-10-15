Liz & Beau Grindle Announce Return to Regular Gallery Hours

Just Released
Liz & Beau Grindle Announce Return to Regular Gallery Hours10/15/2021
Steven Vail Fine Arts welcomes the return of Liz Grindle as Gallery Director and the addition of Beau Grindle as Director of Operations. Liz received a dual degree: BFA in Printmaking, BA in Art History, Minor in Business. Beau holds a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and a Minor in Economics.
Through academia and cross-country travels, they have enjoyed the opportunity to learn about and experience fine art firsthand. Some of their favorite pop and contemporary artists include: Yayoi Kusama, Barbara Kruger, Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons. Together, they share an immense appreciation for modern + contemporary art and live by the idea that where you invest your love, you invest your life.