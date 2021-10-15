Just Released

Liz & Beau Grindle Announce Return to Regular Gallery Hours

Steven Vail Fine Arts welcomes the return of Liz Grindle as Gallery Director and the addition of Beau Grindle as Director of Operations. Liz received a dual degree: BFA in Printmaking, BA in Art History, Minor in Business. Beau holds a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and a Minor in Economics.

Through academia and cross-country travels, they have enjoyed the opportunity to learn about and experience fine art firsthand. Some of their favorite pop and contemporary artists include: Yayoi Kusama, Barbara Kruger, Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons. Together, they share an immense appreciation for modern + contemporary art and live by the idea that where you invest your love, you invest your life.