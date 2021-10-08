Just Released

Fall Gala to benefit the Des Moines Ronald McDonald House: 40 Years Serving Iowa

The Ronald McDonald House and Blank Children’s Hospital are celebrating 40 years of providing Family Centered Care for families traveling to Des Moines and seeking critical medical care for their ill or injured child.

In 2020 Ronald McDonald House opened its second location on the fourth floor inside MercyOne Medical Center. The facility currently offers 17 families the opportunity to stay near their children and loved ones each night.

“When a child’s illness requires a long hospital stay at a Des Moines medical facility, it is very important that the family be able to stay close to their side,” said Dr. Steve Stephenson, President & CEO, Blank Children’s Hospital in a press release. “Children who are surrounded by the people they love get better faster than those whose loved ones can’t be with them. Parents and caregivers who are present and active in their children’s care are less stressed and better able to provide love and reassurance.”

You can help by supporting the 22nd Annual Fall Gala Event celebrating 40 Years of the Des Moines Ronald McDonald House.

On Nov. 6, the 22nd Annual Gala will be held at Prairie Meadows with a special celebration for the 40th anniversary. The gala is an engaging and fun evening that raises funds to benefit the Des Moines Ronald McDonald House, it includes a delicious plated meal, a silent and live auction, a program to celebrate the house and entertainment by Iowa’s own Pork Tornadoes.

EVENT: Ronald McDonald House Charities: 22nd Annual Fall Gala

Nov. 6, 6-10 p.m.

At: Meadows Event Center at Prairie Meadows, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

To register: www.rmhdesmoines.org