Just Released

Ankeny Art Center Proudly Presents: Melynda Van Zee and Brooke Szweda

Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Ankeny Art Center will be featuring the works of Melynda Van Zee and Brooke Szweda. Join in and help celebrate these local talents at their reception on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. The artist Brooke Szweda will be giving away a free signed piece to the first 100 people to attend the reception.

Receptions at the Ankeny Art Center offer an excuse to indulge in a little free wine and cheese, but you also have the opportunity to chat with the artist and experience an evening of culture with new people. Best of all, our artist receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public.

The shows will be available for viewing from Oct. 5 through Nov. 24 during normal business hours at the Ankeny Art Center. Ankeny Art Center is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Closed Sunday and Monday. All gallery shows are free and open to the public. Masks are required.