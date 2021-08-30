Just Released

Pyramid Theatre Company and Des Moines Performing Arts Postpone Performances of “The Gospel at Colonus”

“The Gospel at Colonus” presented by Pyramid Theatre Company and Des Moines Performing Arts scheduled for Sept. 17-19 is being postponed until spring of 2022. The engagement is being produced in Des Moines with local talent and artists from around the country.

With the current conditions of COVID-19 and the Delta variant it was determined that gathering these

artists in Des Moines to rehearse and perform would not be in the best interest of the artists or the

community. Both organizations are committed to presenting this community performance and

celebration next year.

About Pyramid Theatre Company: Pyramid Theatre Company is a non-profit organization and Des Moines’ only Black Theatre. For the past 5 seasons, Pyramid has proudly presented and produced the works of Black playwrights to the local community. The mission of Pyramid Theatre Company is to provide a gateway to the arts for the Des Moines community by illuminating the presence of Black artists in the theatre canon and providing a means of artistic expression to emerging Black voices.

About Des Moines Performing Arts: Des Moines Performing Arts is a private not-for-profit organization celebrating over 40 seasons of presenting the performing arts to Iowa and the surrounding states on four stages in Des Moines – the Civic Center, the Stoner Theater, the Temple Theater and the outdoor space, Cowles Commons. Des Moines Performing Arts is a presenter of major Broadway and educational touring companies, performers and groups, and is home to many local and regional groups, including the Des Moines Symphony. All performances of the Broadway Series are supported by Willis Auto Campus. All performances at the Temple Theater are supported by Prairie Meadows. All performances of the Family Series are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. For more information, visit DMPA.org.