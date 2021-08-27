Just Released

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wine & Whiskey Walk event set for Sept. 24 at West Glen

WEST DES MOINES — CITYVIEW’s Wine & Whiskey Walk will be held Friday, Sept. 24 at West Glen Town Center, 5465 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines.

The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to sample specialty drinks from a variety of West Glen area establishments.

Participants will receive 10 tickets, which can be used to sample any of the 11 featured drinks at any of the eight participating locations, which include The Irish, Shotgun Betty’s, Operating Room, Club Envy, Wellman’s, Anna Dulce and Tonic, as well as wine samples at Style Encore, Vero and Wine Styles.

Besides tasting signature drinks from these establishments, attendees can also take advantage of food specials from participating locations.

A variety of promotional items will also be offered for free while supplies last from sponsors that include Southern Comfort, Revel Stoke, Fireball and Buffalo Trace.

Check-in will be located at the front corner entrance off Mills Civic Parkway by the fountains.

Wine & Whiskey Walk will be held rain or shine. Parking is free.

For information on specific drinks that will be featured, or to purchase advance discounted tickets for $20 and save $10 off the $30 gate price, visit http://whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Shane Goodman by phone at 515-953-4822 ext. 305, or by email at shane@dmcityview.com.