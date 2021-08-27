Just Released

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Second Summer Stir event set for Sept. 16

Traveling cocktail party moves to the Historic Court District for a Thursday night of sampling and fun.

DES MOINES — Celebrate the end of summer during the Summer Stir traveling cocktail party. After a record-setting event on July 23 in the Historic East Village, Summer Stir returns to the Historic Court District on Thursday, Sept. 16. This will be another casual, early evening, summer stroll to local bars and venues. All locations are within walking distance. Enjoy this experience from 5-10 p.m.

For an advanced ticket purchase of $20 ($30 the night of at check-in), participants will receive 10 tickets that can be used to sample featured sample drinks at any of the 11 participating locations, which include Shag’s, Platform, Spaghetti Works, Fong’s Pizza, Copper Cup, Chummy, Stuffed Olive, Tonic, Tipsy Crow, Hessen Haus and Blue Sushi.

Bring your friends and cool off with these tasty cocktails. Check summerstirs.com or the September issue of CITYVIEW for more details.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Shane Goodman, 515-953-4822 ext. 305, shane@dmci yview.com