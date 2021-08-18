Just Released

Aliou Keita promoted to Senior Business Development Officer at Lincoln Savings Bank

Aliou Keita has been promoted to Senior Business Development Officer at the Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) Ingersoll branch. Keita joined LSB in 2015 as an Insurance Professional servicing customers out of the Clive location, prior to relocating to the new Des Moines branch on Ingersoll Ave. Keita graduated from Drake University with a degree in Computer Science and Information Technology, and also played Center for the Drake Bulldogs. After graduating college, a friend recruited him to work for a financial institution where he spent 4 years expanding his knowledge in the banking industry.

As the Senior Business Development Officer Keita will be responsible for creating and maintaining relationships and making business decisions. He will research, locate, define, and target key business prospects as well as work with customers to provide feedback to development teams for new content and products. “I think I can accomplish many things at LSB. I can use my connections and facilitate as many introductions as I can to help each department grow,” says Keita. “We have so much to offer here at LSB and I want to be a part of that.”

Community involvement is important to Keita. He serves as a board member for Cornerstone of Hope Orphanage in Africa, Junior Achievement, Urban Dreams, and the Oakwood Neighborhood. He enjoys connecting people and local organizations together to help make a difference in the community. “To me, a community bank means that we are locally owned and operated, and we tend to focus on the needs of the businesses and families,” says Keita. “Our decisions are made by people who understand the local needs of families, businesses, farmers, our community as well as giving to charities.”

Keita grew up in Senegal, West Africa and came to the US by himself when he was 16 years old and without knowing the English language. He is also fluent in French, Wolof- an African dialectic, and Arabic. Keita remembers being interested in finance back when he was growing up in Senegal. As one of the only kids in his neighborhood with a Gameboy and started a business of renting it out to make money.

In his spare time, Keita enjoys spending time with his wife Tiffany and two children. You can also find him hanging out with friends on the golf course, watching sports, traveling, coaching his kids sports or smoking cigars.