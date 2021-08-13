Just Released

Des Moines Water Works Rebrands Citizen Water Academy: William G. Stowe Citizen Water Academy

With drinking water and water recreation on the minds of central Iowans, Des Moines Water Works is hosting the fourth annual Citizen Water Academy this fall. The Water Academy is a free, four-session crash course about the history, use and management of water in the central Iowa region.

This year, a new name for the Academy has been unveiled: the William G. Stowe Citizen Water Academy. The newly named Academy is a memorial to the late Bill Stowe, the Des Moines Water Works CEO from 2012 – 2019. Bill brought the idea of an Academy back to Des Moines Water Works and his work continues today.

Des Moines Water Works has successfully supplied safe, abundant, and affordable drinking water to central Iowans for 100 years; however, the associated planning, production, distribution, monitoring, and challenges presented by deteriorating source water are not common knowledge among most citizens. The goal of the Academy is to arm graduates with data and information so they understand the workings of a drinking water utility and to empower them to educate others about water. Candidates will receive 16 hours of instruction, tour two treatment facilities, and hear from more than a dozen expert speakers including Des Moines Water Works staff.

Des Moines Water Works encourages all people from throughout our community to apply for this informative educational series. Apply online at www.CitizenWaterAcademy.com. Application deadline is Sept. 7, 2021. No more than 20 candidates for the Water Academy will be selected, and applicants will be expected to attend all four sessions. Des Moines Water Works will be monitoring CDC guidelines on COVID-19 and will adjust requirements as appropriate.