Pyramid Theatre and Des Moines Performing Arts announce co-presentation of The Gospel at Colonus: Free performances headed to Riverview Park this September

This summer, Pyramid Theatre Company and Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) are partnering to present Pyramid’s production of The Gospel at Colonus, a dynamic musical adaptation of Sophocles’ Oedipus at Colonus by Lee Breuer. The Gospel at Colonus will be the first musical production under Pyramid’s belt and will be co-directed by Ken-Matt Martin, former Executive Director and Tiffany Johnson current Producing Artistic Director joining forces to create a beautiful weekend of celebrating, uplifting and embracing our community.

The Gospel at Colonus will run on Sept. 17,18 and 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. at Prairie Meadows Riviera Amphitheatre in Riverview park, as a free outdoor production for our entire community to attend.

Set in the context of a Black Pentecostal service, this production follows the 2,400 year old myth of Oedipus’ at the end of his life, highlighting themes of forgiveness, redemption, life and love. With lively musical performances and dance to gospel and blues scores, The Gospel at Colonus is a riveting experience from beginning to end.

This poignant production is unique in the way it highlights Black music, joy and pain, in an incredible experience that anyone can immerse themselves in. The Gospel at Colonus debuted at the BAM Harvey Theater as part of the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s inaugural Next Wave Festival in 1983. The musical features a book, original lyrics, and direction by Breuer, and original music, adapted lyrics, and music direction by Bob Telson.

“We are extremely excited for this partnership with DMPA as Pyramid has always looked for ways to show how art itself can be the catalyst for social interaction and change,” said Tiffany Johnson. “We couldn’t be happier to be co-presenting this beautiful work to our community in hopes of coming together to experience the pure joy we can bring to each other’s lives.”

Pyramid and DMPA are inviting local Black owned businesses to set up a booth to promote their business for the weekend.

Open auditions will be held at the Stoner Theater (located within the Des Moines Civic Center). Audition dates and times will be on the Pyramid Theatre website.

Please visit Pyramid’s website to sign up for open auditions, vendor sign-up, and more production details.