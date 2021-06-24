Just Released

EARTHGANG, VanJess, Mick Jenkins to play Riverview Music Festival at renovated Riverview Park, Sept. 4

Riverview Music Festival is bringing hip hop, R&B, and Latin pop to The Riviera amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 4. The first annual festival was created to celebrate live music and diversity, while also establishing a new cultural landmark for live entertainment on the north side of Des Moines.

The Grammy nominated, Platinum selling hip hop and rap artists EARTHGANG will headline this year’s festival. The festival also features VanJess, a contemporary R&B duo whose album, Homegrown, was recently selected as one of Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2021, critically-acclaimed conceptual songwriter, Mick Jenkins, rising star known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth, magnetic violinist, vocalist and songwriter, Sudan Archives, and the talented, young Latin pop artist, YEИDRY.

This year’s festival goes beyond music with kid-friendly areas, local food vendors, a specialty lounge and more.

Full Lineup:

EARTHGANG

VanJess

Mick Jenkins

Duckwrth

Sudan Archives

YEИDRY

Tickets: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. for $30. Buy tickets at https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/riverview-music-festival-21

