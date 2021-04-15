Just Released

IMT DSM Marathon Announces DMOS Orthopaedic Sports & Fitness Expo

The IMT Des Moines Marathon announced today that it is partnering with DMOS Orthopaedics as the title sponsor of the DMOS Orthopaedics Sports & Fitness Expo through 2023.

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has been leading the way since 1955, providing innovative quality care to patients of Central Iowa with clinics in Ankeny, Des Moines, West Des Moines, and outreach locations in surrounding communities. The DMOS team of physicians and specialty providers serves patients from neck to toe. Along with inpatient and outpatient orthopedic surgery, DMOS offers various services committed to helping you get back to living. These include Urgent Injury Walk-In Clinic, MRI, Physical and Hand Therapy, Interventional Physiatry, and Orthopedic Surgery.

“We are very proud to be working with DMOS Orthopaedics and their grassroots efforts to support high-quality racing events and activities in our community,” said Chris Burch, Director of Racing and Events. “We are constantly striving to connect our athletes with the experts within the community, and today, we have accomplished just that. DMOS Orthopaedics will serve as the title sponsor of the DMOS Orthopaedics Sports & Fitness Expo for the next three years.”

The DMOS Orthopaedic Sports & Fitness Expo kicks off the IMT Des Moines Marathon weekend of activities with vendors offering the latest athlete apparel, supplements, and activities. The event also features the MidAmerican Energy Speaker Series providing guest speakers, stories of inspiration, games, prizes, and a host for athlete packet pick-up and walk-up race registration.

“We value what the IMT Marathon brings to the Central Iowa community,” said Rich Green, Chief Operating Officer, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. “For DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, it is more than world-class athletes competing in Des Moines, Iowa. It is about watching our neighbors cross the finish line on the same stage as these professional athletes and families participating in the events pre and post-race that makes this event so special.”

The DMOS Orthopaedic Sports & Fitness Expo hours are Friday, October 15, from 3 to 8 pm, and Saturday, October 16, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Iowa Events Center. The event is free and open to the public.