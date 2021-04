Just Released

RUNorwalk: Race against hunger

RUNorwalk: Race against hunger

Saturday, May 8, starts at ​8:30 a.m.

At: Norwalk High School, 1201 North Ave., Norwalk

Run or walk through Norwalk for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Norwalk Food Pantry. Timed 5K run with prizes for top finishers.

For more information or to register, visit www.runorwalkiowa.com.