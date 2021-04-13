Just Released

Bank Iowa Altoona Team Members Awarded the Newell/Franklin Community Award

The Altoona Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Bank Iowa as the 2021 recipient for the Newell/Franklin award. This award recognizes an individual or business who is dedicated to serving the community through countless volunteer hours.

“We are so proud of our team members for making a difference in our community,” said John Rathjen, regional president. “Bank Iowa prides itself as being a center of influence in our communities and I could not think of a better way to celebrate the work our team members are doing to give back.”

Branch Manager Marsha Lynch and team members have dedicated more than 500 service hours across the Altoona community throughout 2019 and 2020, despite the impact COVID-19 had on volunteer opportunities. Hours were spent volunteering with local organizations, such as the Altoona Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Polk High School, United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

“Bank Iowa has been a staple in our community for nearly 30 years,” said Melissa Horton, executive director of Altoona Area Chamber of Commerce. “They have always played a role in helping to sustain and grow our community. There is no better organization to receive this award.”

Across Bank Iowa’s 26 locations, team members donate more than 12,000 hours annually, supporting organizations that make communities a better place for children, education, health and economic development.

The Newell/Franklin Award was founded in 1984 to honor Bill Newell’s dedication to Altoona and founding the Altoona Area Chamber of Commerce and also honors Chuck and Paulette Franklin’s overall passion for the success and development of the business community in the area.

This year’s award was highlighted at the Altoona Area Chamber’s Virtual Annual Dinner on April 10.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.7 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.