Just Released

Medicap Pharmacy Partners with Local Organizations to Administer the COVID-19 Vaccine

Community pharmacies have played an important role in administering the COVID-19 vaccines since distribution began in December. Hurdles along the way have presented several challenges, but a group of Medicap Pharmacy locations, owned by GRX Holdings, LLC, have sought out community partnerships to help vaccinate as many people as possible. The Medicap Pharmacy in Carlisle partnered with their local library to assist those that do not have access to a computer or need assistance filling out the online consent form. This same location also teamed up with the City of Carlisle for a drive-thru clinic at the fire station, making it easy for residents 65 and older to get their second dose of the vaccine.

To get the vaccine to more rural communities, Medicap Pharmacy is using CPESN® Iowa as their Federal Pharmacy Partner and collaborating with local Public Health Departments. The Eldora location partnered with Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health, and through this collaboration, have been able to vaccinate over 20% of the county including area health care workers, first responders, teachers/school staff and residents age 65+.

Another key component to effectively administer the vaccine is to develop a process to ensure Iowans receive the full series of the 2 dose vaccines such as Moderna. Even though allocations for the vaccine are still very limited, Medicap Pharmacy has been mindful to ensure that patients have a 2nd dose of vaccine available to them and an appointment for that dose. Cheri Schmit, R.Ph., Director of Clinical Pharmacy stated, “We are honored to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our community and do not take the responsibility lightly. We have tried to take as much anxiety out of the process as possible and help patients feel comfortable and reassured. Our dedicated pharmacists are experienced vaccine providers and take time to counsel patients and make sure they know what to expect after receiving the vaccine; including how they will get their second dose.”

Since 1971, Medicap Pharmacy has been a leading provider of pharmacy services, and helping Iowans feel their best has been a focus since the beginning. As residents of the communities they serve, Medicap Pharmacy has always been committed to assisting every patient that walks through their doors, and this commitment carries over to the COVID-19 vaccination effort.