We are excited to announce that Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) has hired the following employees.

Alex Turcotte has been hired as a Customer Service Associate at the Des Moines Ingersoll branch. Turcotte, from Cedar Falls, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate & Marketing. As a CSA she will process customer transactions, balance teller drawer, vault and ATM, and perform administrative duties as needed.

Patricia Fleener has been hired as a Mortgage Underwriting Manager at the Clive branch. She will oversee the day-to-day processes and ensure files are approved in a timely manner and compliant. Fleener received a bachelors degree in Business & Accounting from Western Illinois University, and is currently working on an MBA in Business, with an emphasis in Accounting.

About Lincoln Savings Bank:

Founded in 1902, Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) has been headquartered in Reinbeck, Iowa since 1934. Now with 17 locations, LSB has expanded to offer a variety of bank and financial services to its loyal customers. Member FDIC.