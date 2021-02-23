Just Released

Young women from Ankeny and Ottumwa join nation’s female Eagle Scout inaugural class

Two young women are taking their place in Iowa history as the first female Eagle Scouts in central Iowa.

This week Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America formally recognized Angelina Hemphill, 16, of Ankeny Troop 188 and Hannah Massey, 15, of Ottumwa Troop 219, as the council’s first two female Eagle Scouts.

The two join 1,000 young women from across the country in the national organization’s inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

The two young women join 170 young men in central and southern Iowa who earned their Eagle rank. The nation’s first Eagle Scout earned his rank 109 years ago, in 1912.

“We’re so proud of these two incredible Iowa trailblazers,” Matt Hill, Mid-Iowa Council CEO, said. “Both young women joined Scouting to share the same once-in-a-lifetime adventures that boys have experienced for more than a century,” Hill added. “These two are paving the way for future generations. They’re our council’s first young women to join an elite group of young men. Each and every one demonstrated leadership, service, and excellence. We celebrate all Eagle Scouts who earn this storied achievement.”

On average, only about six percent of Scouts attain Scouting’s highest rank. To earn it, Eagle Scouts are required to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment; and research, organize and complete a large community service project.

“We’re elated that this opportunity is now available to even more youth — young men and young women alike,” Dr. Joel Waymire, Mid-Iowa Council president, said. “Colleges, employers, and communities recognize Eagle Scouts for their character and achievement, and we’re delighted this opportunity is now available to all young men and young women.”

