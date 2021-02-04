Just Released

Bank Iowa Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with New Retail Banking Director: 15-year industry veteran Trisha Menke joins Iowa’s second-largest family-owned bank

Bank Iowa today announced it has hired Trisha Menke as retail banking director to oversee all branch administration and operations.

Menke, most recently a private banker at Great Western Bank, will join the senior leadership team guiding product development and implementation of competitive service offerings. She will also be responsible for driving efficient operations and regulatory compliance. Leading the training, coaching and feedback of branch personnel, Menke will help ensure a consistent Bank Iowa experience across branches.

During her career with Great Western Bank, Menke served in multiple roles, including branch manager officer, where within just two years was recognized with the 2012 Outstanding Sales Achievement Award. From there, she was promoted to senior retail manager. In this role, Menke led and coached a team of branch managers in various branch activities, including business development, community leadership, budgeting, customer relations, compliance and financial standards. As a private banker for the last two years, Menke’s personalized service and accurate client profiling for proper product and service positioning, as well as referral network development, played a key role in the bank’s growth.

“Trisha brings extensive knowledge and expertise in bank operations and policies, and we are delighted to have her join the Bank Iowa leadership team to help move our mission forward,” said Bank Iowa president and CEO Jim Plagge. “Her proactive approach to bank growth, coupled with the ability to motivate and inspire other team members, is precisely the skill set the bank needs to continue living out our purpose.”

Menke has an associate’s degree in business administration from Northeast Iowa Community College and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Upper Iowa University.