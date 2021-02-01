Just Released

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Announces New CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa has announced Tony Timm as the next Chief Executive Officer of the organization, effective Feb. 1. Timm fills the vacancy previously filled by Jodie Warth who accepted a position with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in September 2020.

Timm has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Most recently, Timm held the position of executive director for Children & Family Urban Movement (CFUM). Prior to CFUM, Timm’s experience spans across government and healthcare industries as well, including AmeriHealth Caritas Iowa, Central Iowa Shelter & Services and the Windsor Heights City Council.

“We are very proud to announce Tony Timm as the next leader for BGCCI,” said David Chapman, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa board president. “Tony has extensive experience leading nonprofit organizations in the Central Iowa community and we are confident he will continue to position our organization as the leading advocate for the youth of Central Iowa.”

Tony received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Iowa Wesleyan University. He lives in Windsor Heights with his wife, Channon, and their two children, Charlie and Sophia.

As the new BGCCI CEO, Timm’s responsibilities will include overseeing the seven Des Moines area club sites, leading the organization’s strategic direction, and oversight of organization’s operations, financials, programming, talent recruitment and resource development efforts.