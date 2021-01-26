Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts Announces New Virtual Performances for Wellmark Family Series

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced three new virtual performances from around the world as part of the organization’s popular Wellmark Family Series. The three virtual experiences are designed to be interactive and encourage families to learn together while safely at home. The programs were developed within the last 10 months in response to the needs of children and families to have joyful, arts-based interactions during the pandemic.

“Quarantine has tested us all, especially families with young children,” said DMPA Education Manager, Karoline Myers. “The Wellmark Family Series has always been about providing opportunities for families to spend quality time together and to create lasting memories. These innovative virtual experiences, brought to us from artists around the world, continue that tradition while meeting the unique needs of families at this moment.”

VIRTUAL MAGIC ACADEMY with THE AMAZING MAX: Episode 2

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 – 11 A.M. (LIVE)

Back by popular demand! The Amazing Max returns with all new tricks for young magicians to learn! The Virtual Magic Academy empowers children to master their wizarding skills through magic tricks they can easily perform using simple objects from home. Led by Max Darwin (aka The Amazing Max), this is a live experience, with lots of jokes and audience interaction. No previous magic experience required. Tickets start at $20 per device. Visit DMPA.org to learn more.

MOUNTAIN GOAT MOUNTAIN

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, March 7, 2021 (any time of your family’s choosing)

Families are invited to enjoy a screen-free, virtual theater adventure direct from Australia. This new audio theater work guides families through no-prep activities to create and step into their own imaginative world. An evocative narrative soundscape will take listeners on a journey that bumps them out of the ordinary and into a world where they work together to uncover its secrets and discover the hidden treasures in each other. Created by Australian theater company Threshold, Mountain Goat Mountain provides space for creative connections between adults and children. Tickets start at $10 per device. Visit DMPA.org to learn more.

UNIVERSITY OF WONDER & IMAGINATION

Friday, March 19 – Sunday, March 21, 2021 (LIVE) 1-hour performances at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Hogwarts meets virtual escape room in this interactive, visually-stunning Zoom performance. The University of Wonder & Imagination, presented by Belfast based theatre company Cahoots NI, is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities. Audiences will journey to the most unusual school, where the mysterious Professor Bamberg will send students off to interact with the liveliest of lecturers, choose their subjects of study, enter rooms (such as Math, Science, and Art!) and encounter all kinds of problems and puzzles, unlocking their magical powers as you go. The decisions made by the audience during the event will shape each unique experience. Tickets start at $10 per device. Visit DMPA.org to learn more.

These special performances are part of DMPA’s Family Series sponsored by community partner Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

“Wellmark is proud to continue our longstanding sponsorship of the Wellmark Family Series,” said Chris Verlengia, Wellmark’s senior brand marketing manager. “These interactive performances have been created to engage the entire family so they can experience the arts and theater together in a unique, memorable way.”