Just Released

Iowa Methodist Transplant Center Completes Record Year Despite Pandemic

UnityPoint Health – Iowa Methodist Transplant Center completed a record number of life-saving kidney transplants in 2020. The Transplant Center performed 125 kidney transplants, doubling the number of transplants from three years ago. The Iowa Methodist Transplant Center reached another momentous milestone in the month of August with its 1,000th kidney transplant surgery.

“With the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, many transplant programs across the nation struggled,” said Tamer Malik, MD, Surgeon, Iowa Methodist Transplant Center. “However, with unwavering determination and innovative teamwork, the UnityPoint Health – Iowa Methodist transplant team was able to rise above this seemingly insurmountable challenge, performing the largest number of kidney transplants since the inception of the program. One hundred and twenty-five patients and their families received this precious gift of life in 2020. As a team we strive for excellence and unity.”

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 39,035 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2020.

For over 30 years, the Iowa Methodist transplant team has been leading the way in firsts for kidney transplants performed in Iowa. The Iowa Methodist transplant team performed the first robotic-assisted laparoscopic living donor nephrectomy in Iowa and continues to have a transplant wait time significantly lower than other centers across the country.