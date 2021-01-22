Just Released

IOWA WILD ANNOUNCES FULL 2020-21 SCHEDULE

Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced the complete 2020-21 schedule. The Wild will play a shortened season of 34 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even split of home and road games.

“As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League.”

For the seventh straight year, the Wild begins at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa opens by welcoming the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Opening night is game one of a four-game homestand for the Wild.

All Friday home games feature $2 beer, presented by 100.3 “The Bus” (deal concludes at the end of the first period) and $3 off Captain Morgan products all game long. Saturday home contests include two for $12 Tallboys Happy Hour leading up to puck drop. Monday, Feb. 8 versus Texas is Dollar Dog Night and Tuesday, April 13 versus Rockford is two for $12 Tallboys until the end of the first period. Additional game promotions, events, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

Wild 365 Season Ticket Members will have first access to redeeming their flex tickets on Monday, Jan. 25. Information will be delivered to the email account associated with their Wild 365 Membership on Friday, Jan. 22, and will be posted on the Wild 365 Member Hub (www.iowawild.com/365hub). Flex and Mini plans are on sale now, call 515-564-8700 or www.iowawild.com/tickets to learn more. Suites are also available, head to www.iowawild.com/tickets/suites-hospitality for more details. Single-game tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. and will be accessible at www.iowawild.com/games.

American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.

For more information, visit www.iowawild.com.