Just Released

Nativity walk through the woods on Christmas Eve

You’re invited to join Zion Lutheran Church for a live nativity walk through the woods on Christmas Eve from 4-7 p.m. This social distanced event allows you to walk through goats, sheep and interact with Shepherds. Journey along a lighted path while hearing a chorus of carols and arriving at a stable where you will witness Mary and Joseph with baby Jesus surrounded by live animals. Encounter Wise Men following the star to Bethlehem bringing gifts to the newborn King. Upon exiting the woods you will find a chorus of Angels rejoicing.

We are a multiethnic congregation working together for reconciliation. We believe Christ came to save all nations, tribes, cultures and ethnicities. In this season let us find time to live out the message of the angels, Peace on Earth and good will to men.

All are welcome.

Zion Lutheran church is located at 4300 Beaver Ave., Des Moines. If you have any questions, please call Pastor John at 515-270-8142.

www.ziondsm.org