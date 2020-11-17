Just Released

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Offer Virtual Learning as DMPS Announces Remote Learning Plan

With the recent announcement of Des Moines Public Schools transitioning back to all virtual learning beginning on Monday, November 16, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa has re-evaluated program hours and will be transitioning back to all-day Club service to better fit the needs of Club families.

“It’s our mission to help Central Iowa kids who need us most. So far during this school year, that has meant providing all day schooling resources and a safe place to learn,” said Greg Grant, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa interim chief executive officer. “We will continue to remain flexible in this constantly changing environment in order to provide all necessary resources and support to our kids.”

Beginning on Monday, November 16, Huskies Club located at Meredith Middle School and the McCombs Club at McCombs Middle School will be opened from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, back to an all-day program to help support virtual learning needs. The Baker Club located at Hiatt Middle School will merge with E.T. Meredith Jr. Club located near East High School. Members who are enrolled at Baker Club will have the ability to transfer enrollment to attend the all-day E.T. Meredith Jr. Club from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Club sites serving elementary students will continue to offer all-day support to those who need care throughout the virtual learning day. Clubs at Carver Elementary, Moore Elementary and Burt Club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa will continue to adapt programming over the next several months while navigating this COVID-19 crisis. The safety of Club members remains our number one priority.