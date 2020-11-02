Just Released

KNAPP PROPERTIES NAMES LUNDGREN CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Knapp Properties has promoted Jake Lundgren to Chief Operating Officer. Lundgren has worked in commercial real estate for over 22 years and has been at Knapp Properties for over 18 years, most recently serving as Knapp Properties’ Executive Vice President.

Jake currently oversees all aspects of the property management department, including commercial properties, residential, and homeowners’ associations, which is comprised of 2 million square feet owned by Knapp and their partners, and an additional 2 million square feet for third-party owners. As COO, Jake will also oversee brokerage operations for Knapp Properties.

Chris Costa, President and CEO of Knapp Properties, adds, “Jake has continued to expand his responsibilities at Knapp Properties, always striving to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers and employees. Jake’s promotion to COO is an exciting step forward in his recognition as a respected leader within our organization. His substantial industry experience and knowledge will be valuable as Knapp Properties continues to deliver top-notch results for its multitude of real estate projects in Central Iowa”.

Jake graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a finance and real estate degree. He began his career with R & R Realty Group in construction management before joining Knapp Properties’ property management department in 2001. Jake currently serves on the Neighborhood Development Corporation board in Des Moines as well as the Economic Development Board for Polk City. He is also a member of BOMA and IREM and has attained the designation of Certified Property Manager.