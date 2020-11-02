Just Released

FINALISTS FOR 2020 URBANDALE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce has announced three finalists for the prestigious 2020 Urbandale Business of the Year. The award is given annually during Sample Urbandale, A Celebration of Business to honor three businesses and designate one of the three as the Business of the Year.

Businesses are evaluated in three areas: how they have given back to the Urbandale Community, the number of organizations or causes the organization supports, and how the businesses’ physical presence impacts the Urbandale community, such as with employee count, infrastructure, expansion, remodels, etc.

The Urbandale Chamber is proud to honor the following as our top three nominees in the running for 2020 Business of the Year: Real Connections Counseling Center, Thrive Family Chiropractic, and Urbandale ReStore.

Real Connections Counseling Center, located at 3829 71st Street, Suite A in Urbandale, is constantly advocating for relationships throughout the community. Their goal is to build the relational health of the community. Each time a relationship is saved, up to 40% of productivity at work is saved and untold emotional costs at home. In addition to this passion, Real Connections Counseling Center focuses on couples and helping them work past whatever is hurting or harming their relationship. They advocate for relational health as an important part of ensuring the health of the community.

Thrive Family Chiropractic, located at 3731 86th Street in Urbandale, has done numerous amount of drives in their office to help local businesses and charities including a warm clothes drive to donate coats, hats, gloves to UCAN, a canned food drive to donate to the Urbandale Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an annual back to school drive to provide school supplies to kids and families in need within the Urbandale School District as well as monetary donations to purchase more supplies and snacks for the students.

Urbandale ReStore, located at 4033 NW Urbandale Drive in Urbandale, directly benefits the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity mission through sales of donated and purchased products. While the day-to-day operations may look like a typical business, the ReStore is giving back to our community every day. In addition, being an organization that accepts donations from Urbandale community members, it helps the entire community by lowering the number of items added to the landfills, keeping the Urbandale neighborhood cleaner, benefiting the environment, and giving quality products a second life through resale. In addition, ReStore hosted a winter hat and glove drive to support Youth Emergency Services and Shelter, donated fridges and freezers to Eat Greater Des Moines, and helped supply the Wilkie House with a donation of products. In addition, ReStore was able to show appreciation to their employee family by raising the starting wage to $15 per hour.

These three businesses will be honored on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, during Sample Urbandale, A Celebration of Business from 4-5 p.m. during a virtual celebration. Tickets are available by calling the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce at 515-331-6855 or visiting www.uniquelyurbandale.com. Ticket holders will receive $75 in gift certificates/items from local restaurants to encourage dining locally.

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business organization that serves, promotes, and protects its members and the community.