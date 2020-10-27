DES MOINES ART CENTER AWARDED STUDENT ARTS EDUCATION INVESTMENT GRANT

DES MOINES ART CENTER AWARDED STUDENT ARTS EDUCATION INVESTMENT GRANT10/27/2020
The Des Moines Art Center is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a Student Arts Education Investment Grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. The grant was developed to support local arts, culture, and heritage non-profit organizations to quickly optimize virtual arts, culture, and heritage education opportunities for first through fifth-grade students in Greater Des Moines.
The $8,000 award will enable the continued development of the Art Center’s virtual content of the museum’s collections, including Virtual Viewing videos, Creative Connection lessons and virtual tours.
“Our objective with all our virtual programming is to inspire learning through exploration of modern and contemporary art at the Des Moines Art Center,” said Director of Development Tiffany Nagel Spinner. “The Art Center is proud to have provided museum tours for thousands of students, including all fourth-grade students in Greater Des Moines, for more than 25 years. This project will allow us to continue providing virtual tours and art experiences to our fourth-grade school partners and to expand opportunities to additional grade levels.”
The three main components of the project include:
- Virtual Viewing videos are two to five-minute-long, docent-led videos accessed through the Art Center’s YouTube channel. Students practice the art of slow looking with the assistance of a Des Moines Art Center Docent and artwork from the Art Center’s collection. Looking closely at the works, students see, learn and think about artwork, artists and how it all applies to their own lives.
- Creative Connection lessons will be designed around one work of art and an accompanying theme. Students will build critical thinking, cultural awareness, empathy and a connection to artwork and the human spirit. Each Creative Connection is offered in a six-part lesson format: view, dig, discuss, create, relate and wonder.
- Virtual tours have been a goal for the Art Center for many years, both to increase accessibility across the metro and to expand the ability to connect with audiences across the country and globe. The tours will allow visitors to click through the extensive collections as if they were at the museum.