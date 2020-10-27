Just Released

DES MOINES ART CENTER AWARDED STUDENT ARTS EDUCATION INVESTMENT GRANT

The Des Moines Art Center is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a Student Arts Education Investment Grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. The grant was developed to support local arts, culture, and heritage non-profit organizations to quickly optimize virtual arts, culture, and heritage education opportunities for first through fifth-grade students in Greater Des Moines.

The $8,000 award will enable the continued development of the Art Center’s virtual content of the museum’s collections, including Virtual Viewing videos, Creative Connection lessons and virtual tours.

“Our objective with all our virtual programming is to inspire learning through exploration of modern and contemporary art at the Des Moines Art Center,” said Director of Development Tiffany Nagel Spinner. “The Art Center is proud to have provided museum tours for thousands of students, including all fourth-grade students in Greater Des Moines, for more than 25 years. This project will allow us to continue providing virtual tours and art experiences to our fourth-grade school partners and to expand opportunities to additional grade levels.”

The three main components of the project include: