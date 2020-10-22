Just Released

New Dog-Plex Opening in Urbandale

Urbandale, IA – Stylin Paws Play Place will open this fall, at 3901 121st Street, featuring Indoor Dog Park, Doggie Daycare, Event Center, Boarding, and Pet Supplies.

Stylin Paws is proud to bring Stylin Paws Play Place to the Des Moines area. Stylin Paws Play Place is a one-of-a-kind indoor dog park, daycare, event center, boarding facility and pet supply destination. Open year round and centrally located in the greater Des Moines area, so its convenient no matter where you live.

Pets and their people can come from all around the area to enjoy this new facility. There’s no mud, no piles of uncollected poo, no unvaccinated dogs either.

Our indoor dog park offers dog approved, fun play structures, agility equipment, seating, waste removal supplies. Stylin Paws Play Place is a fantastic, fun, clean and safe place, for your pet to play, while you enjoy a beverage and/or snack and socialize with other pet parents!

Throughout the year, Stylin Paws Play Place hosts fun events! Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs, Photos with Santa, St Patrick’s Day Pawty with local brewery tastings, Craft nights, Movie Nights, Singles Nights, Breed Specific Meetups and more! This is a one of a kind opportunity, in the Des Moines area, to become a member and enjoy our fantastic facility!

Why an indoor dog park? Well, at Stylin Paws Play Place we want to help strengthen the bond between you and your pet, by offering a clean and safe environment for both of you to play, and to socialize together! And let’s face it – our winters are cold and our summers are hot! What a great way to burn off your pup’s pent up energy by visiting Stylin Paws Play Place Indoor Dog Park.

“Indoor Dog Parks are in growing demand throughout the United States. Just as we have with our grooming facilities, we wanted to create a Dog Plex facility that provides a unique experience. That’s why our facility is not just an indoor dog park but also offers the Stylin Paws Day Stay, Vacation Club(boarding), a lounge area, special events and a large pet supply retail store embedded within the facility.” Scot Dickerson, Stylin Paws LLC President.