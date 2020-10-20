Just Released

The Des Moines Art Center is proud to continue their 20-year tradition of celebrating the Day of the Dead. While preserving the safety of visitors due to COVID-19 means the event cannot be held in person for 2020, the Art Center strongly believes in the importance of respecting and commemorating loved ones who have passed.

The Art Center acknowledges that the Latinx community in particular has been hit hard by the effects of this disease. In support of the community and in the spirit of honoring this international tradition, the Art Center’s official Day of the Dead website, desmoinesartcenter.org/day-of-the-dead, will offer links to multiple resources and activities that include:

Free Ofrenda Starter Kits will be available for families wishing to learn more about the tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed. Kits will be available at local Des Moines Public Library Branches (Central, East, Forest, Franklin, North and South) on Monday, October 26 through Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – for library pick-ups find more information at dmpl.org/events.

A YouTube channel will feature the short films made by Vince Valdez over the last two decades, honoring members of the Latinx community. Valdez will also create a special 20-year anniversary film that will premiere online November 1, 2020. The film will highlight those honored in previous events and the volunteers and sponsors who have helped the Art Center make it happen.

New photo galleries commemorating each year, with a chance for users to submit their photos of previous events and their own altars and ofrendas from this year.

Free downloads of Day of the Dead/Día de Los Muertos poster designs from this and previous years.

Near the Exit – Travels with the Not-So-Grim Reaper: Listen to a conversation on how cultures have confronted death with author Lori Erickson.

Iowa PBS adds to the Day of the Dead celebration: Virtual altar, a bakery visit, a paper flower making tutorial, and more! Visit iowapbs.org.

Stay tuned to desmoinesartcenter.org/day-of-the-dead and the Art Center’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels for additional updates. Support for the Day of the Dead is provided by Homesteaders Life Company and Iles Funeral Homes.