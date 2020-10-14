Just Released

Bank Iowa Brings Home Nine Marketing and Communications Honors: Six campaigns earn eight trophies and a Best of Show honor

Bank Iowa’s marketing team is celebrating nine marketing awards won on Friday, October 9, 2020, during the virtual Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Central Iowa PRIME Awards Ceremony. The annual event recognizes marketing and communication excellence among brands across Iowa in various businesses and industries.

The crowning honor among the bank’s nine awards was a Best in Show designation. The award goes to the organization that scores the highest in judging criteria across campaign and tactics categories. In addition to winning Best in Show, Bank Iowa’s Purpose Vision and Values entry was named a PRIME winner in three categories.

“While the marketing department is truly humbled by this recognition, we are most proud that the majority of these accolades came from projects that recognize what we stand for as a brand and where we are going as a company,” said Josh Fleming, Bank Iowa VP of marketing. “These projects were led by the marketing department, but it was the hard work of the bank’s 278 team members that made each come to life.”

Seven of the nine PRIME honors Bank Iowa received were first-place wins in the following categories: Integrated Communications, Internal Communications, Reputation/Brand Management, Social Media, Advertorial, Multimedia and Best of Show. The bank also earned awards of merit in the Community Champion and Reputation/Brand Management categories.

Bank Iowa’s first place awards for Integrated Communications, Internal Communications, Reputation/Brand Management and Best of Show recognized the internal rollout of Bank Iowa’s purpose, vision and values statements. Although launched in 2019, the initiative is ongoing, serving as both motivation for team members and a set of promises to clients. Following the rollout, eight out of 10 Bank Iowa team members said they felt more connected to Bank Iowa’s purpose.

The first-place Social Media award recognized the the bank’s statewide virtual Easter Egg Hunt. Because so many in-person Easter egg hunts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank Iowa encouraged community members to participate in a week-long digital Easter egg hunt, housed on the bank’s website. Daily hints as to the eggs’ locations were posted on social media each day.

The first-place Advertorial award recognized the promotional campaign surrounding the launch of Free Bird Checking. The product was designed to be an alternative for bank clients during a time of rising financial services fees. The FreeBird Checking campaign helped Bank Iowa experience a nearly 20-percent lift in new personal checking accounts.

Bank Iowa’s first-place Multimedia award recognized the informational video called We Missed You, which informed our communities about the safety procedures and protocols that were implemented when the bank’s lobbies reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The video can be found on the bank’s YouTube channel.

The Community Champion merit award was given in recognition of the bank’s community initiative, Helping Hand. The initiative gave Bank Iowa an opportunity to listen to the needs of the 23 communities it serves and lend a helping hand, something urgently needed by many during the pandemic.

The Reputation/Brand Management award of merit recognized the bank’s “Let’s Make it Happen” campaign. This campaign helps communicate to clients and communities about Bank Iowa’s brand and shows its expertise in the industry, all while keeping the message light-hearted and relatable.

Bank Iowa shares the above honors with its marketing agencies of record.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.5 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.