Just Released

Botanical Garden Conservatory and Indoor Spaces Reopen This Wednesday, Oct. 14

After closing its indoor spaces due COVID-19, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will reopen its iconic conservatory, Gardeners Show House, art exhibit and Garden Shop on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The outdoor gardens reopened in July and will continue to be open through the fall, weather permitting.

To ensure social distancing, attendance will be capped and guests will follow a one-way path through the conservatory. Masks are required for guests age 2 and over. General admission tickets must be purchased in advance at dmbotanicalgarden.com or by calling 515.323.6290. Members and those participating in free admission programs do not need advance tickets.

“As temperatures begin to dip, we know our community depends on the Botanical Garden for a warm, beautiful retreat—and we know that this year, the respite the Garden provides is more important than ever,” said Mary Sellers, interim president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to be able to open the doors to our conservatory and Gardeners Show House and have this key resource available to the community again.”

Starting Monday, Oct. 19, the Botanical Garden will be closed on Mondays. The Botanical Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trellis Café is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for members, WIC/EBT cardholders and Library Adventure Pass program participants. Adult admission is $10; seniors and military $9; youth ages 4-17 $7; and children 3 and under are free.

A complete list of guidelines and FAQs is available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/reopening.