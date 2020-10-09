Just Released

Urbandale Food Pantry Seeking Nominations to Board of Directors: 14-member board plays major role in continued development of the food pantry

Urbandale Food Pantry Board President Katie Lord today announced the pantry is seeking nominations for three open board of director positions.

The 14-person board is responsible for developing and executing strategic vision, as well as monitoring the pantry’s fiscal and operational integrity. Each member serves a three-year term with a maximum of two terms and is expected to serve on one of several committees. The three open positions carry Jan. 1, 2021, start dates. Candidates do not need to reside in Urbandale, as the pantry is a borderless organization that serves anyone experiencing food insecurity.

Community need for the pantry continues to increase. The 12-year-old organization is currently serving more than 2,500 individuals each month.

The Urbandale Food Pantry board of directors recently participated in a multi-day strategic planning session, which led to the establishment of five high-level objectives. The board of directors will be highly instrumental in the development and execution of strategies to advance specific goals across each of the five objectives. According to Lord, the opportunity is ideal for any community-minded individual looking to further develop strategic planning and project management skills, while serving neighbors in need.

“The number of Central Iowans facing food insecurity is great and increasing,” said Lord. “We ask our community members to consider how their talents and resources can be leveraged through this opportunity to serve those most in need.”

Incoming Board President Alyssa DePhillips says the nominating committee is placing a high priority on continued board diversity as members seek out individuals for the open positions. In addition, the committee considers experience with food insecurity, either first-person or through indirect connections to the issues, a valuable perspective for board candidates.

Those interested in applying for the open positions are asked to contact Lord at katie.d.lord@gmail.com.

About Urbandale Food Pantry

The Urbandale Food Pantry (UFP) is a collaborative community effort to provide food assistance with dignity and compassion. It is one of 14 Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries in the metro area. There are no income or geographic restrictions to prevent individuals from receiving food. After the pantry became borderless in 2016, serving residents throughout Polk County, the number of clients served doubled. As of September 2020, the UFP was serving an average of 2,500 individuals each month. Learn more at urbandalefoodpantry.org