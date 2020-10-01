Just Released

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE TO RESTORE THE HISTORIC MANSION

The Hoyt Sherman Place: The Next 100 Years Capital Campaign successfully raised $4.9 million to create spaces that perfectly balance the history and style of the galleries, mansion and theater with today’s modern demands. Thanks to generous contributions from corporate, foundation and individual donors, we completed our capital improvement project in just nine months!

Now, we are concentrating on the centerpiece of this magnificent facility: the mansion. While the first floor has remained mostly original, the second floor transitioned to meeting spaces and administrative offices over the years. Moving the administrative offices and meeting spaces to the new Center for Artists and Education allows us to reestablish historical significance to the mansion including Hoyt and Sara Sherman’s bedroom, a bedroom dedicated to the memory of their daughter, Helen Sherman, and a Research and Archive Library.

The restoration includes museum-quality attributes approved by the State Historic Preservation Office in accordance with the standards set by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. The restored spaces will be handicapped accessible with a new lift, opening the second floor of the mansion to public tours without limitations for the first time in the history of the museum.

Why Now? With theater and art gallery operations at a standstill, this project presents an efficient use of current forced downtime due to the global pandemic. The time is right to restore the original grandeur to this formerly private space to help visitors understand the family side of this important figurehead, Hoyt Sherman.

Our goal is to have the restoration substantially complete before December 31, 2020. Visit our website for more information on this next phase in restoring historical significance to the Hoyt Sherman Place mansion, including a full architectural rendering and how to support this project.

http://hoytsherman.org/capital-campaign/