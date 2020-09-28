Just Released

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Name COO Greg Grant As Interim CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) has announced Greg Grant, chief operations officer, as the interim CEO of the organization during the national search to replace Jodie Warth, former CEO.

Beginning Sept. 28, 2020, Warth accepted the role of National Director for Quality Assurance, Child & Club Safety with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Jodie Warth has been a visionary leader for our organization over the past 11 years. While we conduct the national search for her replacement, it was clear Greg Grant, current COO, was the right fit to guide the organization through this interim period,” said David Chapman, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa board president.

Grant has been with BGCCI since 2015 in the role of chief operations officer. During his tenure, he has led the development and opening of new clubs, the Gregory and Suzie Glazer-Burt Club on Drake University’s campus as well as the E.T. Meredith Jr. Club at East High School. Grant has also been instrumental in meeting the demands of operational efficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating the daily challenges of remaining flexible to assisting staff, club members, families and communities to ensure all Club kids are taken care of in this adverse and unprecedented year.

Grant has more than 30 years of experience in management and leadership, spanning across the industries of real estate, waste management and hospitality services. Grant grew up in Des Moines, attending East High School as well as DMACC and Drake University.