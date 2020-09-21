Just Released

Gov. Reynolds orders state flags at half-staff in honor of Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Sept. 19, 2020 in honor and remembrance of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993-2020.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law,” said Gov. Reynolds. “From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”

The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time. Flags are to be lowered immediately until interment.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.