Just Released

Jazz, Jewels & Jeans, An Evening at Noce, Sept. 11: Benefiting Life Changing Programs of Oakridge Neighborhood

Jazz, Jewels & Jeans, An Evening at Noce, will feature cool jazz enjoyed virtually from the warmth of home Friday, Sept. 11.

Featuring The Max Wellman Quartet, the event will be streamed live on YouTube @OakridgeNeighborhood and Facebook @OakridgeNeighborhoodServices Friday, Sept. 11, from 7 – 8:30 pm. Free will donations to benefit the life changing programs of Oakridge Neighborhood will be accepted at BidPal.net/OakridgeJJJ2020.

Bubba Boxes can be ordered to enjoy during the show, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Oakridge Neighborhood. Boxes include Muffaletta Bites, Bubba’s Chicken Salad Phyllo Cups, Andouille Sausage Pigs in a Blanket, Cajun Spiced Nuts, jeweled truffles from Crème Cupcake, and a cocktail from Hello, Marjorie, all for $50. For more details, visit http://oakridgeneighborhood.org/jjj/

Those that make a free will donation to support the life changing programs of Oakridge Neighborhood before Sept. 14 have a chance to win one of several prizes:

Jazz – gift package from Noce, Bubba and Hello, Marjorie

Jewels – David Yurman sterling silver designer cufflinks for him, cuff bracelet for her

Jeans – His & hers denim, thanks to Hal Davis and Aimee

For 50 years, Oakridge Neighborhood has created opportunities for thousands of children, adults and families to succeed and become financially independent. It provides a safe neighborhood of supportive housing plus essential programs and services. Its human service portfolio includes adult workforce readiness/development, family case management, financial literacy, ELL and citizenship classes; a nationally accredited and QRS Level 5 state licensed early care and preschool; 21st Century Community Learning Center for students grades K-5; comprehensive academic, sports, enrichment and mentoring programs for students grades 6-8; and the Youth Summer Employment Program of worksite learning and career exploration for students ages 14 to 21.

Oakridge Neighborhood is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in Des Moines, with immigrants and refugees from over 17 countries that speak over 25 languages. Of the nearly 1,100 residents who reside on the Oakridge campus, 51 percent are children under the age of 18. Ninety-nine percent of Oakridge residents are low income.