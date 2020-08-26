Just Released

Ankeny Community Chorus

Ankeny Community Chorus has cancelled its fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This cancellation is for the health and safety of its members and audiences. The 60 member community chorus will be back to sing for the community as soon as it is safe for all. We hope that it will be for our Spring Concert in May however that is not certain.

Under normal circumstances the chorus offers several concerts for the community each year directed by Riley Anderson and accompanied by Cathy Brause. A spring and a fall concert is performed at The Ridge Church, a summer concert is performed at the Ankeny Band Shell in July and at the Iowa State Fair in August on the Bill Riley Stage. A Bus Tour to several Ankeny Senior care centers to bring holiday tunes in December rounds out our regular performance season.

Ankeny Community Chorus is a non-profit organization that does not require an audition, just the love of singing high quality music. Normally we practice on Thursday evenings at Prairie Ridge Middle School in the vocal music room. We practice year around from 7:30-9 p.m. For more information please see our web site at AnkenyCommunityChorus.com.