Just Released

Harrison Barnes joins First National Bank Board of Directors

Harrison Barnes, NBA Player and Philanthropist, has been named to the First National Bank Board of Directors. First National Bank President, Scott T. Bauer, commented “We are excited to welcome Harrison to our Board of Directors. His goals and community efforts align with our core values and he will be a great addition to our board.”

Harrison’s basketball career has been marked by extraordinary achievement and team success. His most esteemed accomplishments include: winning an NBA championship in 2016, being a member of the winningest team in NBA history, and receiving a USA Olympic gold medal.

Off the court, Harrison is a community advocate. In his free time, Harrison alongside his wife, Brittany, enjoy being involved in the community by supporting the local Boys and Girls Clubs (of Greater Sacramento, Greater Dallas, and Oakland), speaking at various conferences, and engaging the youth through basketball and educational related activities. Barnes is dedicated to his hometown of Ames, Iowa where he hosts the annual Harrison Barnes Reading Academy. Additionally, he’s a key supporter of the city’s first, disability-friendly playground, Miracle Park.

He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland and the Board of Visitors for the North Carolina Children’s Hospital. He lives with his wife in Sacramento, CA.

Barnes said, “It is an honor to have become a meaningful shareholder in First National Bank, and to join the board. My family has banked with First National Bank for over two decades, and I have studied its community impact and accomplished management team from afar. I look forward to learning from the team and doing my part to help preserve and grow this hometown treasure.”

Additional First National Bank Board members include: Betty A. Baudler Horras, David W. Benson, James R. Larson II, John R. Linch, Lisa M. Eslinger, Gary K. Lorenz, Thomas H. Pohlman, John P. Nelson, Philip A. Hodgin and Scott T. Bauer.