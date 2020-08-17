Just Released

P&M Apparel Breaks Ground on New Building in Polk City

Polk City, Iowa: P&M Apparel will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their new building at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at 1100 S. Fifth in Polk City. The new building will be just under

8,000 square feet, more than doubling the space of their current building on the Polk City

square. Construction will begin thereafter and doors on the new building are expected to open early Spring of 2021. Rochon Corporation of Iowa is the general contractor heading the project, and Angelo Architectural Associates designed the new space.

The new building will feature a larger showroom, retail area, dressing room and more office

space for current and future staff. P&M Apparel has had record growth of 20-25% annually for the last decade and has simply run out of room in their current location. Owners Kay and Rob Ferin considered other locations around the metro for the project, but ultimately decided Polk City held the values and community support that have been so cherished by P&M Apparel, so they chose to continue investing in the community that has invested in them.

“My parents started this business in their basement over 33 years ago, but they could have

never imagined it growing to what it has today. We’ve gone from a literal mom and pop shop to a thriving operation that ships all over the world and now my dad gets to break ground on this huge new building the day before his 95th birthday. I’m so honored to be able to share this moment with him and build on a legacy to pass on to the third generation as my daughter and son work toward taking the helm in the future,” said owner Kay Ferin.

P&M Apparel is a second generation family and woman-owned business started in Webster

City, Iowa in 1987 with founders Phyllis and Melvin Richardson. They moved to Polk City in

1998 when their daughter, Kay Ferin, joined the staff and eventually took over in 2005 with her husband, Rob. Kay’s children, Megan Griffith and Ryan Toney, are managers at P&M and

intend to take over when Kay retires.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are being asked to wear masks.