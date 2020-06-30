Just Released

Des Moines Art Center receives Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund grant from Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

The Des Moines Art Center has been awarded a grant of $18,000 from the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund*, administered by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Grant funds will support general operating costs of facilities, including utilities and maintenance expenses, as the Art Center responds to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs,” said Director Jeff Fleming. “From the moment we had to close our doors in response to COVID-19, our team has been hard at work, continuing to engage with audiences through virtual resources, personal outreach, and now in unrolling a full safety and welcome plan as we prepare to reopen the Art Center to the community on July 7. This award is an honor and an acknowledgement of that hard work.”

This award is part of more than $1.1 million dollars awarded by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs in 173 grants statewide. This includes $923,372 for emergency relief and another $178,000 in humanities grants to help Iowa cultural organizations rebound from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was distributed as a subaward from the National Endowment for the Humanities to the Iowa Department for Cultural Affairs.

*This Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund award is a sub-award under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant issued by the National Endowment for the Humanities to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance number: 45.149). Grant SP-274008-20 was awarded to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on May 8, 2020 in the amount of $465,700 to support subawards for humanities programming and related general operating support at Iowa institutions and organizations that have been affected by the coronavirus. Subawards are subject to 2 CFR Part 200 Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards, and the General Terms and Conditions for Awards to Organizations (for grants and cooperative agreements issued December 26, 2014 or later). The amount of this grant award directly supported by federal funds is $18000.