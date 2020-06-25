Just Released

OUTFITTER OPENS ON WATER TRAIL IN JOHNSTON

The City of Johnston and the Central Iowa Water Trails Incubator are pleased to announce a new partnership with an outfitter, Quarry Springs Outfitters, to offer kayak rentals at the recently opened NW 70th Avenue access point along Beaver Creek.

“This is another important step in better connecting the City of Johnston and the entire Central Iowa region to the water,” said Paula Dierenfeld, Mayor of the City of Johnston. “Water trails are an important quality of life amenity for residents and visitors, and we are thrilled to see a private business grow from our efforts to activate the water.”

Access to the Beaver Creek water trail is much easier since the opening in August of a carry-down access point at NW 70th Avenue in Johnston, just east of 86th Street. The access point was the first completed site of the 86 planned water trails projects throughout the region.

Quarry Springs Outfitters was established in 2017 in Colfax, Iowa, and is now serving Johnston with kayak rentals each summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Owner and operator Greg Rhames said he is trying to introduce more people to water trails by providing an experience that is both enjoyable and safe to everyone in the community.

“When you’re floating down the river, you are taken completely out of the urban environment where you got in,” Rhames said. “You leave the city behind, like you’ve been transported out, and you escape into the backwoods of nature. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, and it’s beautiful.”

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, rentals are available at the NW 70th Avenue access point from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Those 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to paddle the creek. Kayak rentals are also available at Terra Lake from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with no age restrictions. Rates vary by location and duration.

“With each passing month we see more evidence that we are reconnecting with our river roots and activating our waterways,” said Dan Houston, Chair of the Central Iowa Water Trails Incubator. “I want to congratulate the City of Johnston for their leadership and Quarry Springs Outfitters for coming on board.”

For more information, visit quarryspringsoutfitters.com. Kayak reservations are available at please visit facebook.com/quarryspringsoutfitters/.