Just Released

Des Moines Art Center presents more than two dozen Landscapes in Watercolor

When the Des Moines Art Center reopens on July 7, the John Brady Print Gallery will feature Landscapes in Watercolor, a selection of more than two dozen watercolors from the museum’s collections, created between 1885 and 1980.

Organized by Associate Curator Jared Ledesma, these works reveal the unique ability of watercolor to capture the changing effects of light and weather on seashores, grasslands, forest, and farmland. From thin veils of color to strong, bright brushstrokes, visitors will see the hand of each artist in depicting the natural world.

“This gathering of exceptional watercolors offers our community a refreshing pause and a chance to appreciate this exuberant medium. And the technical merit these artists possess in producing such brilliant pictures is astounding,” Ledesma said.